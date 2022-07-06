Personal Wealth Partners Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,228,796. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.