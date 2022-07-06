Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.