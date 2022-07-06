Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.17).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 385 ($4.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.00) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

LON PETS opened at GBX 283.20 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 362.69. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($120,954.53). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.12), for a total value of £205,530 ($248,885.93).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

