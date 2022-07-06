PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 820 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.60 and a 200-day moving average of $312.31. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.83 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

