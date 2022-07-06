PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2,111.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $255.51 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

