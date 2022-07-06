Philipp Schindler Sells 3,834 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,296.84. The company had a trading volume of 76,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,187. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,254.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.04.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

