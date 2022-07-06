PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.81 and traded as low as C$4.92. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 21,176 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$231.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,715. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,184,469. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,800 shares of company stock worth $198,606 and sold 107,172 shares worth $661,920.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

