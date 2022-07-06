Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

