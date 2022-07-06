Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ:PPC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.