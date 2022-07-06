PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.09

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.09 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 5584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 131,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76,526 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,207,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 309,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

