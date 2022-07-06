Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of PDO stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 194,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $5,280,000.

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.