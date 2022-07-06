PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Holdings Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMNT opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $97.38 and a 12 month high of $100.73.

