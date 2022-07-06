PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
