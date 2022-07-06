PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

