PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.06 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

