PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

