Plexus (LON:POS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.45

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03), with a volume of 194798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.88.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

