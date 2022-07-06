Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $36,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.73. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $479.73. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.38.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.