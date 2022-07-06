Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 326,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 74,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 218,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,479,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

