Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $192.56. 6,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

