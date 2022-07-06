Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. 98,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

