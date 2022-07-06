Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.