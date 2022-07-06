Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 540 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $283,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. 191,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,780,496. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

