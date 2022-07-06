Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. 124,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,629. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

