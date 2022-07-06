PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 31% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $533,263.90 and approximately $192,736.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,921.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.76 or 0.10158131 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00135999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 3,246.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016501 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 38,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.