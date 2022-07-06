Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 52.3%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 52.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.04. 12,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 26,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$92.96 million and a PE ratio of 0.96.
About Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A)
See Also
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.