Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 52.3%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 52.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.04. 12,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 26,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$92.96 million and a PE ratio of 0.96.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

