Presearch (PRE) Price Hits $0.0986

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Presearch coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $39.10 million and approximately $42,387.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

