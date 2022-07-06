Primecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $663.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,326,501 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

