Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Up 7.7%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.43. 8,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 746,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,343.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,675. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

