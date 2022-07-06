Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 63,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,406. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

