ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.04

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 4883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

PFHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

