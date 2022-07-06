Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

PLD opened at $121.43 on Monday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.