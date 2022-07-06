Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00026382 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $88.25 million and $7.00 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

