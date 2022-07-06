ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.21. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 12,988 shares traded.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $859.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.53.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $430,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $1,339,909 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ProPetro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in ProPetro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ProPetro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.