ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 1.7%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 958,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 278,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

