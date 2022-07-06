Prosper Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $691,835.52 and $326,215.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00027412 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001721 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016994 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.