PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) PT Raised to GBX 96

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded PRS REIT to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 105 ($1.27) on Monday. PRS REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. The company has a market cap of £576.71 million and a P/E ratio of 875.00.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

