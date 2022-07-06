Public Mint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,111.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $5,111.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars.

