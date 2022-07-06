PUTinCoin (PUT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,251.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $6,251.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PUTinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

