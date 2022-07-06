Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

CFG stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.