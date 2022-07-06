Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognyte Software Ltd. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cognyte Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognyte Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of CGNT opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 159,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

