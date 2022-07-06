Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Holdings Lifted by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 244.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,793 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Deflation ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 7.48% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

BNDD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,168. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.