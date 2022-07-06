Quaero Capital S.A. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

