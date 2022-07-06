QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $54.32 or 0.00265109 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.77 million and $4.04 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

