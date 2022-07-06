R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Pool makes up 4.1% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $8.41 on Wednesday, reaching $371.85. 5,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.28 and its 200-day moving average is $438.72. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

