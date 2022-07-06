Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 9,300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

