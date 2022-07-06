Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 8,900 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $247.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

