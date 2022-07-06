Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

