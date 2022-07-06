Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 71,744 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,001 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 71,744 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

