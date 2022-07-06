Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
RWWI stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
