Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. Research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
