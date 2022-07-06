Raymond James Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.83.

TSE:LIF traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 156,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$25.82 and a one year high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$54.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199999 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

